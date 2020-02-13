Chick-Fil-A serving up hearts this V-Day

They say the best way to someone's heart is their stomach and everyone's favorite fast-food chicken chain is getting ready to serve up hearts of chicken this Valentine's Day!

Chick-Fil-A is getting into the holiday spirit by offering heart-shaped trays of nuggets, chicken-minis, and even cookies.

This week the restaurant is kicking off its “Share the Love” campaign.

Monday through Saturday, customers can stop by and purchase a heart-shaped nugget tray and a percentage of the proceeds will go to the Bethany House.

Chick-Fil-A has four locations throughout Laredo and even mini-locations at our outlet mall and university.

To find out more about what they offer, you can visit their location at Mall Del Norte, Market Place, and their Independence Hills location.