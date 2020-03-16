Chick-fila-a temporarily closes dine-in option

New measures are being taken in restaurants across Laredo to keep customers and employees safe from the current pandemic.

Chick-fil-a's in Laredo and all over the country will start to take precautions keeping everyone's health in mind.

We spoke to operations manager Manny Maldonado and he says his location in north laredo will temporarily close down their dine-in options.

He did say customers will still be able to use their drive-thru.

"We are gonna continue to serve our community through the drive-thru operations, actually in three ways, one is the normal regular drive-thru ordering system that that we have. Also, all the mobile orders that people placed and also the curbside orders that our customers placed will continue to be in operation."

Maldonado also says employees hours may be changed to accommodate this new shift in services.