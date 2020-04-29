Child Advocacy Center sees decrease in abuse reports

Despite a world wide pandemic, one local organization is doing it's best to bring attention to child abuse.

The Child Advocacy Center is reporting that the number of forensic interviews the center has conducted has gone down by 43 percent this April compared to last year.



Severita Sanchez, the executive director for the center, believes the community is essential in reporting these cases.



She explains as children go to school, visit stores, and attend activities that people around them spot abuse and report it.

"And that's what makes it so difficult to report, because right now the children are not in school, they're not going out. Instead the children are at home and sometimes the perpetrator is at home."

If you see anything suspicious you can call the Texas Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400, the Laredo Police Department, or Child Protective Services to make a report.