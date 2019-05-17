Child nearly hit by driver who failed to stop for school bus

Video shows the moment a Minnesota fourth grader nearly got hit by a driver who failed to stop for a school bus.

Dashcam video from an incident that happened in January shows a fourth grader, Ambriel Johnson, crossing the road as a driver swerves, nearly hitting her.

The video shows the school bus stop with its red lights flashing and its stop-arm extended.

The Wabasha County Sheriff said they were able to find the 20-year-old driver later that day and he admitted it was him.

He pleaded guilty to a gross misdemeanor failing to stop at a school bus stop arm.

It's Minnesota law that a driver must stop at least 20 feet from a school bus that displays red flashing lights or a stop arm.