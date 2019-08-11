Shriners Hospital helps local children in need

Over 100 children with orthopedic conditions were treated for free thanks to the Shriners Hospital in Houston.

All medical staff traveled to Laredo for two days to treat the patients.

This is part of the outreach clinic that comes to Laredo four times a year and is held at Ruthe B Cowl.

Even patients from Nuevo Laredo and other cities in Mexico come to this clinic to get the services they need.

Ruthe B Cowl established the partnership with the Shriners Hospitals for Children in Houston back in 2011.

Since then, they have provided the clinics to children from south Texas and northern Mexico.

The next clinic will be held in November.