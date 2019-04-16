Children's Advocacy Center hosting annual Child Abuse Prevention conference

In recognition of Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Children’s Advocacy Center is looking to educate the public on how we can put a stop to the epidemic.

Every year, the Children’s Advocacy Center puts together its Child Abuse Prevention Conference to discuss some of the signs and ways we can identify whether a child is suffering from abuse.

The event will feature guest speakers who have endured trauma themselves and found a way to use their experience as an example of what could happen.

Another speaker will be Webb County District Attorney Isidro Alaniz who will discuss some of the findings from a recent case of child abuse and how we as a community can make sure this doesn’t happen again.

The event will take place on Wednesday, April 24th at 8 a.m. at the TAMIU Student Center.

For more information, you can call 956-712-1840.