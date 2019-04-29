Local youth get a lesson on real-life issues

The Child’s Advocacy Center held a conference to help local students pursue empowerment and knowledge.

Over the past couple of years, the advocacy center has wanted to expand its conferences beyond speaking to professionals.

The conference is meant to get adolescents educated on real-life issues that occur on a regular basis.

The topics of the seminar were based off of evaluations from last year’s conference which included teen pregnancy and the meaning behind consent.

Organizers say they wanted to target 10th graders because they felt the age group would benefit the most.