Chilly Dawn, Then Warming Afternoons

A much cooler and drier airmass is in control of our weather. With diminishing wind overnight, the dry air and clear skies will allow heat to escape to space producing chilly dawn temperatures. Milder dry weather with much lighter winds will move in Saturday afternoon. By Sunday, warmer southerly winds will return. A cold front from the Great Plains will reach south Texas during Wednesday, possibly even more quickly. Much cooler weather will follow the front, regardless of when it arrives.

I'm expecting clear with diminishing wind tonight, low in the 40's. Sunny with low humidity Saturday and Sunday, high in the 70's Saturday, the 80's Sunday. Partly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the 80's. More humid. Partly cloudy Wednesday, highs in the 70's with falling temperatures in the afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy Thursday and Friday, high in the 60's.