Chilly, Some Drizzle

A chilly airmass will be reinforced by another cold airmass from the northern Great Plains Thursday. Moist air above the north winds may bring some drizzle overnight, and again Thursday afternoon, possibly into the Youth Parade. Drier air will begin to arrive in the lower atmosphere late Thursday ending drizzle chances, but mid level moisture will remain to maintain mostly cloudy skies Friday. We may begin to see some breaks in the clouds Saturday afternoon. Warmer weather will move in from the south and west by Sunday. Another cool airmass from the Great Plains will reach us mid next week.

I'm expecting cloudy with some drizzle overnight, low in the low 50's. Cloudy with some drizzle Thursday afternoon, possibly into the evening, high in the low to mid 50's. Mostly cloudy Friday, high in the 50's. Cloudy Saturday, some clearing in the afternoon, temperatures in the low 50's as the parade begins, the mid/high 50's at parade conclusion, low 60's late afternoon. Partly cloudy Sunday through Tuesday, high in the mid to high 70's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday, high in the 60's.