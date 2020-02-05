Chilly Through Dawn Friday, Then a Warmup

A chilly Great Plains airmass will take until Friday afternoon to exit our area. An upper level disturbance in northern Mexico will cloud our skies tonight with a chance of a few light showers. Southerly winds will return Friday afternoon warmer air. The southern edge of a Great Plains airmass will bring cloudier skies with slightly lower temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a light shower overnight, low in the high 30's to around 40. Becoming sunny Thursday, high in the 60's. Sunny Friday, high in the high 70's. Partly cloudy Saturday and Sunday, high around or a bit above 80. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the 70's. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high near 80.