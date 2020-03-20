Chilly Wet Saturday, Quickly Warming by Monday

A much cooler airmass from Canada extends all the way south beyond our part of Texas. This is a shallow layer of chilly air, above which will be the return of moist southerly winds. This will be a wet chilly combination for Saturday. Sunday will be a transition to the much warmer southerly winds that will arrive at the surface by Monday. Wednesday and Thursday will be particularly hot.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight with drizzle possible. Low in the mid 50's. Periods of rain during Saturday, high in the upper 50's. Mainly cloudy Sunday, high in the low 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, high in the upper 80's to around 90. Mostly sunny afternoons Wednesday and Thursday, high in the upper 90's. Partly to mostly cloudy Friday. A slight chance of a shower. High in the upper 80's.