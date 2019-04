If you think you or one of your family members is addicted to social media, you are not alone.

There's a chimp whose iPhone skills have gone viral.

A chimp named Sugriva is the star of this video with his oh-so-savvy touch screen skills.

For the ape, the next best thing to a banana is Instagram on an iPhone.

The chimp has gone viral for swiping and scrolling and looking at his favorite thing of all, himself.

Today Instagram, tomorrow he'll be on tinder.