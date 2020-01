They say everything is bigger in Texas and a candy bar in Waco is proving that to be true!

On Thursday, the Mars Wrigley Candy Factory unveiled a world record-breaking Snicker's bar.

Officials say it's about the size of a pickup truck weighing 4,000 pounds and packed with 12 million calories.

It is made up of 43,000 single sized Snickers bars.

The bar was made for an upcoming Snicker's football commercial and will be cut up for Mar's employees around the country to enjoy.