Chop Chop! It's National Dessert Month!

In recognition of National Desert Month, a local sweet shop is inviting you to celebrate with some tasty treats!

ChopChop is one of Laredo’s newest frozen treat attractions with a special twist.

It’s not your typical ice cream, shop, Chop Chop offers a unique array of locally made flavors and toppings.

Instead of scooping up the ice cream, they twist it and top it off with your favorite toppings.

Chop Chop is located on 5110 McPherson Avenue.

For more information, you can call 956-401-8000.