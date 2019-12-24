Christmas Eve shopping hours for last minute shoppers

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - If you haven't had a chance to mark everyone off your Christmas shopping list, you still have some time to do so!
Hundreds of stores will be open on Christmas Eve; however, most stores will close early for the holiday.
If you still need to get your family, friend or loved one something, here's a list of stores open today:
Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m
Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Conn's HomePlus: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.
Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Dollar General: All stores will close at 10 p.m.
Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some locations are closing at 6 p.m.
Guitar Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Home Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kirkland's: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kohl's: Open through 6 p.m.
Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.
Sears: Varies.
Shoe Carnival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ulta: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.
Walmart: All stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.