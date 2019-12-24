Christmas Eve shopping hours for last minute shoppers

If you haven't had a chance to mark everyone off your Christmas shopping list, you still have some time to do so!

Hundreds of stores will be open on Christmas Eve; however, most stores will close early for the holiday.

If you still need to get your family, friend or loved one something, here's a list of stores open today:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bealls Outlet: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Cabela’s: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Conn's HomePlus: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

CVS: Most stores open regular hours Christmas Eve and Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Dollar General: All stores will close at 10 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Five Below: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., though some locations are closing at 6 p.m.

Guitar Center: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Home Goods: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kirkland's: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Open through 6 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Marshalls: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Office Depot and OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Petco: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Ross: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sam's Club: Stores close at 6 p.m.

Sears: Varies.

Shoe Carnival: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

TJ Maxx: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ulta: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

Walmart: All stores close at 6 p.m. and all locations will be closed Christmas Day.