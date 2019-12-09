Church invites community to celebrate Our Lady of Guadalupe

A local church is inviting the community to honor Our Lady of Guadalupe during a two-day event.

Every 12th of December is known as the Day of the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The day is a religious holiday that is filled with celebrations and prayer services.

Guadalupanas in Laredo are inviting the community to be a part of the festivities.

Guadalupanas are a group of devout Christian women who are united together in works of charity and religious activities.

Although the official day isn't until Thursday, the Our Lady of Guadalupe Church will start celebrating on Wednesday evening with a Rosary at 8:15 p.m. and a mass at midnight.

Then on Thursday, December 12th, they will have a mass at 6 a.m. and 7 p.m.

And they will have mariachis playing to celebrate the start of the day.

The church is located at 1718 San Jorge.