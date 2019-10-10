Cigarroa High School holds Family Literacy Night

Cigarroa High School was looking to put a spell on its students during its Family Literacy Night.

The theme this year revolved around Harry Potter and his anthology series but it was celebrated in full Laredo style.

Apart from the fans who enjoy reading, mariachis were on hand and various groups and vendors who were all promoting the value of literacy.

More than 200 people were in attendance for the big event hosted by L.I.S.D. and the school's brand new librarian, Ms. Patricia Solis.

All of L.I.S.D.'s high schools and middle schools host similar incentives to encourage local students to continue taking steps toward reading good books.