Cities re-schedule Halloween due to inclement weather

"This is Halloween" and this year, the weather isn't looking too friendly for everyone's favorite spooky holiday.

Rain is in the forecast for much of the east while parts of the Midwest and the Great Lakes are scheduled to get snow.

There's been a lot of talk in some towns about rescheduling trick or treating.

Spencer, West Virginia switched it to Saturday on account of the weather.

Nelsonville, Ohio and Muncie, Indiana moved their Halloween celebrations to Friday.

Other towns and cities such as Hammonton, New Jersey decided to change Halloween to Wednesday; however, not everyone is satisfied with the rescheduling.

In a piece for N-J-dot-com, a journalist compared rescheduling Halloween due to rain to rescheduling Christmas because of a blizzard.

Back here at home, it feels colder than usual but we're not rescheduling Halloween!