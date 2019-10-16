City joins effort to fight hunger on World Food Day

For over 75 years, 150 countries around the world have come together to fight hunger across the globe.

The City of Laredo is joining the effort to raise awareness to issues surrounding food insecurity in our community.

There are currently 82 pantries locally that help the Laredo Regional Food Bank distribute food in the community.

Carmen Garcia, the director of the organization, says they receive help from the community in different ways.

"They can help us in multiple ways. They can help us by making a donation, either monetary or food. They can help us by volunteering with their time, we actually rely a lot on volunteer work, so I am very thankful for that."

If you are interested in joining the fight against hunger, you can call the Laredo Regional Food Bank at 723-3725 or visit 2802 Anna Avenue in west Laredo.