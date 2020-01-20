City highlights importance of completing Census

The start of the 2020 Census is around the corner, so in order to get a lot of community participation a council member is suggesting more help.

At Tuesday's City Council meeting, District Five councilwoman Nelly Vielma is proposing a few more boots on the ground to help with the count.

She's asking co-interim City Managers to consider temporarily hiring or contracting employees to provide awareness and assist the community in filling out the census.

Vielma says it's important to get everyone accounted for in order for the city to get more funds for important programs.

"As it stands, Laredo was severely under counted, a lot of youth were not counted. This is going to impact our schools, funds that were received for medical treatment for recreation centers, and a lot of the projects and programs that the City has and that the school districts have."

The Census will begin informing households about where to fill out the census report in March.

The City Council meeting will be Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. over at City Hall.