Mexican airline offers new destinations for Laredo airport

If you’re looking to get a little flavor of life across the border, you better start saving, because a new travel option to the heart of Mexico is taking off.

The City is on board to provide non-stop flights to Mexico City from the Laredo International Airport.

You no longer have to look to San Antonio or Nuevo Laredo to book a flight to the capital of Mexico because Laredo is now on the list of options for local travelers.

Wednesday morning, Mayor Pete Saenz and Mexican airline Aeromar officially signed an agreement two years in the making to provide flights for both business and leisure travelers.

Laredo International Airport director Jeffery Miller says they're trying to stay competitive with a one trip price tag being around $150 dollars and nearly $300 round trip.

"First flight we're anticipating no earlier than April 22nd, but that can be the first stay and maybe up till the middle of May depending on how the route structures come through and approvals."

The flight schedule isn't set it stone, but the idea they have is to have flights leaving from Laredo into Mexico City on Monday morning, Wednesday afternoon, and Saturday morning. Now, flights leaving from Mexico City back to Laredo will be Wednesday midday, Friday evening and Sunday evening.

The price of a ticket with Aeromar includes: taxes, fees, complimentary drinks, lounge services, seat selection and free check or carry-on baggage.

Miller says the list of services the Mexican airline provides doesn't stop there.

“You know if you're a United Mileage Plus member, you can earn and redeem on Aeromar so you can earn points and you can redeem as well, so the connectivity that they have I think people will be very excited."

This international city now has international flights for the international traveler!

The City has been working for two years to secure the deal.

A key feature of the deal is that the City will provide Aeromar a revenue guarantee.

The City says they have $800,000 set aside for that, in case Aeromar doesn't meet their revenue expectations.