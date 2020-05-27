City fighting for more federal funding

City Council feels that the state is devaluing the residents of Laredo, after finding out the amount of reimbursement money they'll be receiving from the federal government.

City Council is taking steps to unite similar sized communities and fight against the amount of money they received for their pandemic efforts.

"I feel offended that anyone would devalue the citizens of Laredo," said Doctor Marte Martinez. "That say we're less than anyone else. It's unfortunate from the federal government all the way to the state government. I won't stand for it."

The City of Laredo is set to receive nearly $15 million for their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Something that District Six Councilman Doctor Marte Martinez and other council members feel is not enough.

"Our citizens are worth approximately 55 dollars per person to the state. Whereas somebody in Hidalgo is worth 176 dollars to the state and federal government, i'm going to tell you right now our citizens have been hurt just as much as anyone else. The economic impact in our city has been just as much as anyone else. We are not a third of the value of other communities."

During Tuesday's meeting, other council members also expressed frustration over how they're community is seen in the eyes of the federal and state government.

"This is a community that gives so much to not only the state, but the federal by our logistics of our bridge and yet we continue to get the crumbs when it comes to funding like this."

"Even after the shutdown we never stopped using our city to continue getting commerce across the United States, to continue moving all this commercial traffic into I-35 and traveling to the entire nation and where it needed to get to and again we continue to get the shorter end of the stick," said Alberto Torres.

According to City Manager Robert Eads, this funding will be used for expenses and recovery efforts like helping small businesses affected.

The first reimbursement the city will receive is only 20 percent of the nearly 15 million, which is roughly 3 million dollars.

According to Congressman Henry Cuellar after the first reimbursement the city will have to submit invoices and receipts for the remaining balance.

At the next council meeting they will vote to apply for that first 20 percent.