City Awaits Confirmation on Presumptive COVID-19 Test

The City of Laredo is awaiting confirmation on a “presumptive” case of COVID-19.

Currently, a total of six people remain under quarantine awaiting test results for the virus.

Of the six that have been tested, only one of the cases is considered “presumptive,” meaning it has met all medical criteria for COVID-19 and has been sent to the Center for Disease Control.

Results for the presumptive case are expected due in 24 hours.

A presumptive case is someone who 1) meets the medical criteria, 2) someone who was tested by a private lab and needs to be verified by the Centers for Disease Control, or 3) someone who meets the clinical definition which means they have symptoms and have traveled to any the high-risk areas.

City officials are awaiting the results, in the meantime all six individuals remain under quarantine.

City officials stress that to date there are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Laredo at this time.