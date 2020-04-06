City Council discusses financial stress during pandemic

Monday at City Council, leaders discussed a number of topics like limiting the amount of people who can go shopping for essential items, further enforcement on face covers or masks, as well as the financial strain COVID-19 has had on the City's budget.

The most valuable cost from the COVID-19 pandemic is undoubtedly human lives.



City Council was presented with figures on the financial stress the virus has also put across the city's general funds budget, as well as the projected money lost from the general funds revenue for the fiscal year 2020, which ends September 30th.

"We don't know if this is going to last a month, we don't know if its going to last two months, we don't know if this is going to last three months," said Dr. Marte Martinez. "What we do know is if we don't plan an economic recovery, it will not happen."

After the first emergency City Council meeting 24 days ago, council authorized $150,000 for City emergency response funds towards COVID- 19.



As of April 2nd, Deputy City Manager Rosario Cabello says it's been nearly one million dollars spent between several areas, with material and contractual costs at just over half a million dollars.

"For the first two weeks we had payroll of 402,000 overtime of almost 25,000, and materials and supplies."



Cabello did say that under the current general funds budget, the City can continue operating the way things currently are for another eight to nine weeks, that is if no further measures take place.



Cabello also presented a best case/worse case scenario of the revenue the City is projected to lose out on, which is in the millions. With all the limits and restrictions the virus has forced the City to make, some areas are a concern over others, said Cabello.

"We're looking at transit sales tax, our shortfall is estimated to be anywhere between 1.7 and two million dollars. The sales tax for the sports venue, anywhere from 1.8 to 2.1 million. Transit operations from 1.5 to 3.5."



One measure that was passed by council was limiting the number of family members who can shop together for essential items, except for those without childcare.