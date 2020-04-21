City Council approves random testing

A new study will be conducted by the City of Laredo medical staff that includes not only testing people who are showing symptoms of the coronavirus, but also asymptomatic people, those who show no signs.

The testing will be at random and it will be the general public.

Dr. Victor Trevino has been a medical advisor to the city health department.

He recommended that this study of asymptomatic patients, which will come from the general public at random, be used as a tool for giving better medical advice, as well as give a better view of where the community stands.

Then the idea expanded from members of the council to test at the border, as well as test first responder, police and freighters.

Dr. Trevino says, "What's our feel for the whole community, and this way we know if these are positive, that does not necessarily all look for sick.”

Between 2,000 to 2,500 test kits available, random testing would only be able to read if a person is immune, not the severity of immunity.

One city councilman proposed the test study include pedestrians coming into the U.S. from Mexico if they choose to be part of it.

Also included in the motion is the testing of first responders, based on who's most susceptible.

This will come at the discretion of the medical staff.