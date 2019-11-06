City Council accepting designs for future sports complex

A multimillion-dollar project by the City of Laredo is one step forward to coming to fruition.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, a decision was made by council to start accepting designs of south Laredo’s future sports complex.

The project is expected to be close to 170-acres.

During the meeting, Co-interim city manager Robert Eads mentioned the donation of the land is currently in the works by the city's legal team, and should be ready by December.

Phase one of the project includes fifteen baseball and softball fields and an additional four to five soccer fields.

Construction on the project could start as early as April or May of next year, and it will take a year to build.