City Council agrees to feasibility study for water park

The dream of having a water park in Laredo may be one step closer to becoming a reality!

During Tuesday's City Council meeting, Council members agreed to move forward with a feasibility study on the proposed project.

JJ Gomez with the parks and leisure department says it could take as little as two years for the park to come to fruition.

The money for the project's construction will be coming from the city's sports venue tax; however, the potential cost has yet to be calculated.

One of the sites they are considering for the park would be around the Sames Auto Arena and the UniTrade Stadium and would have a potential capacity for about 4,000 people.