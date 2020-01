City Council appointed one of its youngest members to serve as their new mayor pro-tempore.

Previously held by councilman for District 8, Roberto Balli; Alberto Torres, Jr. who serves as the District 4 representative since 2016, has been assigned to take over the role anytime Laredo Mayor Pete Saenz is not available.

The City of Laredo says this will make Torres, the youngest mayor pro temp in Laredo history.