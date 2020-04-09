City Council approves emergency purchase orders to combat COVID-19

More than $300,000 is approved to purchase equipment that will be used to help combat COVID-19.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, the city approved the purchase of $100,465.10 dollars’ worth of COVID-19 test kits that includes swap kits and testing equipment.

The order includes the following:

$41,416.00 for N95 marks, gowns, face shield, sanitizers, thermometers

$32,000.00 for Disinfecting offices - CH & Recreation Centers

$55,772.00 for Disinfecting offices – CH Annex & Rec & Library

$36,534.34 for Disinfecting Offices- Recreation Centers

$15.000.00 for Hand Sanitizers, Janitorial items, Misters 6, Thermometers

$20,000.00 for N95 Masks, 3 ply Masks

$12,000.00 for 15 Hand wash Stations

$10,000.00 for Safety Eyewear, Janitorial Items, Sanitizers, Disinfectants

All of the equipment costs roughly $323, 187.84.

The city says the tests should be administered sometime next week.