City Council considering possibly making changes to face-mask ordinance

During Monday night’s virtual City Council meeting, officials decided to amend the current face-covering mandate issued to the public.

It was decided that people out exercising on their own don't need to necessarily wear a facemask but they need to have it with them around their neck in case they need to put it back on in a hurry.

The city will be releasing more details on this amendment on Tuesday.

The city will also be talking about the possibility of re-opening running trails.

