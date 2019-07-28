City Council discusses fiscal budget for 2020

City Council gathered on Friday to discuss how the 700 million dollar budget for 2020 was going to get distributed.

That amount is more than the current year's budget of $661,000,000 million dollars.

As the City of Laredo continues to grow, so does the needs for basic services and the cost to provide them.

That growth presents a challenge for City Council as they try to balance the needs of a growing city with a decrease in revenue in unexpected areas.

Co interim city manager Robert Eads says the city has greater needs, so that means they need more police, and fire officials; therefore, they need to balance those needs with the budget.

City Council is proposing an increase in personnel for the police department, fire department, while the solid waste department will try to conduct more pick-ups for bigger items next year.