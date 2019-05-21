City Council discusses concertina wire along the border

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, officials discussed the city's possible role in overseeing concertina wire fencing along the Rio Grande.

The agreement between U.S. Customs and Border Protection and the city calls for city employees to install a temporary barrier along the banks of the Rio Grande.

The wire fencing would be placed from Zacate Creek to the International Rail Bridge but only installed if it is deemed necessary.

If installed, it would only be for a four-month period.

