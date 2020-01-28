City Council discusses possibility of downtown rec center

It's an area that has recently seen a boom in city nightlife, as well as a stimulation of economic development with an outlet mall, but something that’s missing is a recreation center.

The issue comes down to the lack of available land. The City of Laredo says there are very few places to build a facility, and while they are at the very early stages of the project, some in the community are excited for the future.

"I go a lot to the North Central Park. They have basketball courts there, but it would be nice if there would be another recreation center."

Diego Valadez, who is a student at Laredo College downtown, says he would highly benefit from a recreation center, but adds he is not alone.

"Tons of people. Tons of people coming. Boys, girls, kids, my age or younger, older."

Eddie Millan, with the City's Parks and Rec Department, says residents of all ages already put the different rec centers to good use.

"Activities that we have, programs going on, whether it's Zumba, yoga, martial arts, whatever we have going on at that time. "

He says people are aware of the demand for a downtown facility.

"We know there's a need for a rec center there. There is talk about having a recreation center, but it's in the very beginning stages."

Just last week, a City Council discussion considering the possibility of a rec center on the 1400 block of Victoria Street was postponed for a later date. Before the center can be considered, it would first have to clear feasibility study, but that would only happen after multiple evaluations.

“Downtown area pretty much doesn't have too much space available, that's why some of our parks in that area are landlocked."

Diego hopes the idea can become a reality. Not just for himself, but for the downtown neighborhoods.

"Most rec centers are far. People around here downtown would be amazed by having a rec center around here."

Something else that is extremely important for the project to happen is looking for the money to fund it.

As of right now, there really isn't an idea of a price because there isn't an actual plan or location, but we'll follow this story closely.

Currently there are a total of 8 rec centers, 3 senior centers, and 2 boxing gyms in the city of Laredo.