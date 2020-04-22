City Council motions to extend Dr. Victor Trevino's contract

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, the topic regarding Dr. Victor Trevino’s contract came about.

Council members motioned to extend it for another two years and agreed to pay him up to $50,000 and he submits invoices for work done.

His new contract begins Friday of next week on May 1st and lasts through April 30th of 2022.

KGNS News has been asked about the difference of roles the health director and the health authority play.

The health authority provides recommendations and guidance.

The health director runs operations and oversees public outreach and logistical response for the health department.