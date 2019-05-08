City Council proceeds with increasing water and sewer rates

After a lengthy debate, City Council has sealed the deal over increasing the water and sewer rates by five percent over the next five years, starting in October.

The increase will be citywide for both residents and commercial businesses.

The rate will pay for a 178 million dollars investment into new water and sewer infrastructure.

Approximately 75 percent of residents will be seeing a less than four dollar increase and the remaining percent, a two dollar increase until 2022.

Developers and residents showed up to the City Council meeting to voice their opinions either in favor or against.

The council discussed the item for more than two hours before it went into effect.

District Six Councilman Dr. Marte Martinez says he voted in favor of the increase because it's a delicate time for the water infrastructure currently in place. Dr. Martinez also added that there were several months where the city was not in compliance with Texas laws.

Council members Rudy Gonzalez, Vidal Rodriguez, Mercurio Martinez III, and Mayor Pete Saenz voted in favor of the increase.

For more information on the rate increase, you can visit the City of Laredo website.