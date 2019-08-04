City Council to discuss negotiations for old Mercy hospital

Negotiations continue for the future "World Free Trade Plaza of America" building formally known as the old Mercy Hospital.

Back in April, the project manager says the city and county need to agree to convert the area into a free trade zone before the project can move forward.

The designation would give the product that flows through the zone tax-free advantage; however, there is a bit of a problem.

Even though the city has given the approval, the county currently has a moratorium on tax abatements.

During the next City Council meeting, members will consider some economic incentives which include tax abatements and infrastructure improvements.

After 15 plus years of being vacant, the building’s owner Chendo Carranco is hoping to bring new life to the property.