City Council to discuss extension of emergency order

The mayor is looking to extend the City of Laredo's emergency order.



At Tuesday's special City Council meeting, there will be a vote on whether or not to keep the order in place for another 30 days.



The current expiration date is May 30th, so the additional days will extend it until June 30th.

In the agenda item, it says to keep what's currently adopted to decrease the spread of the virus.

Laredoans have been under a stay at home order since March.



Tuesday's meeting will start at 5 p.m.