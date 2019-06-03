City Council to discuss 2020 Census

City officials will be meeting for the first council meeting for the month of June.

Mayor Pete Saenz is asking for the creation of a complete 2020 census committee that would include individuals and organizations or other subcommittees, that work with or are familiar with hard-to-count residents.

Just last week, Webb county leaders met to begin planning for next year's census. They will continue to meet for the next ten months to ensure as many people are counted in the county.

Staying on the census topic, a resolution in support of an accurate 2020 census and opposition over the citizenship question is being brought forward by District Five Councilwoman Nelly Vielma.

Three federal courts have ruled that it is unconstitutional for the question to be included in the census.

The Supreme Court will rule in October whether or not they will actually hear the case.