City Council to discuss event ordinance

Although City Council did vote on limiting the number of events per district, city staff will review the new ordinance before it takes effect.

Two weeks ago, the council approved to have members let staff know 30 days in advance about an event they would like to host to prevent overtime for certain departments.

At the time, District Four councilman Alberto Torres Jr. was very vocal on the matter saying some members take advantage and host an excessive amount of events.

Money for events come from both district promotional funds and general funds.

Once the limit has been reached, additional events requested by City Council members would need to present to the council as a whole for approval.