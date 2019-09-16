City Council to discuss adding lighting to Independence Hills Park

The City of Laredo is looking to make some changes to a popular Laredo Park.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Councilman Rudy Gonzalez is looking to discuss adding some new amenities to the park.

Gonzalez is looking to discuss adding better lighting to the hike and bike trail at the Independence Hills Park.

The council agenda also includes an item by Mayor Pete Saenz on the possibility of discussing how to best promote port Laredo.

City Council will meet at 5 p.m. at City Hall located on 1110 Houston Street.

