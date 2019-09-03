City Council to discuss adding security at Bartlett Park

A city park off Bartlett Avenue could soon be seeing some enhanced security.

File photo: Bartlett Pool

During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, members will discuss the possibility of enhancing security measures at Bartlett Park.

The measures would include budgetary costs of buying cameras, installing them and integrating the security system with the crime center.

The suggestion was made by Councilmember Nelly Vielma and will be up for discussion during the City Council meeting.

