City Council to discuss alternative quarantine proposal

At Monday's City Council meeting, members will discuss a way to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

According to an item proposed by District Five Councilwoman Nelly Vielma, she is asking City Management to approach several potential groups in town who may have facilities that could allow alternative quarantine locations.



For example, they would be designation establishments that family members of COVID patients could stay at if their own homes were not conducive for social distancing.



Councilwoman Vielma said there should be funding available to take care of cost associated with this.

"There should be some funding available for trying to contain the quarantine, it has been done in other cities, I know Austin is doing that with a hotel, and so I'm looking at what other cities and countries are doing that. Sometimes that family members are the secondary victims to the illness because they don't have the proper PPE or they don't know all the protocols to try and contain the virus."

Vielma mentioned the Brothers of St. John, the Diocese of Laredo, and even a local hotel as some potential locations.