City Council to discuss businesses and people affected by COVID-19

City Council will discuss COVID-19 related issues during their monthly meeting.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt is looking to mandate that all local businesses that sell personal protective medical equipment first sell to health care service providers, workers, and first responders.

Those local businesses include H-E-B, Walmart, Home Depot, and all retailers and wholesalers.

District Four Councilman Alberto Torres wants to develop a tax abatement program for a period of three to six months for local businesses forced to close and did not terminate any of their employees during the City of Laredo Emergency Order.

Meanwhile, District One Councilman Rudy Gonzalez is asking that the city implement a limit of people that can go out in public to purchase essentials with children.

And Mayor Pete Saenz is asking for an assessment of financial losses and overall financial impact of COVID-19 on the city's budget, local businesses, persons unemployed, or persons who lack basic living and health necessities.

City Council will meet virtually at 3 p.m. to discuss these issues.

