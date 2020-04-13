City Council to discuss extending Stay Home/Work Safe order

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has extended his emergency declaration order, but what does that mean for Laredo?

File photo

Since March, the city of Laredo has been falling in line with the governor's orders, and on Sunday he announced the extension.



We asked City Manager Robert Eads if they will also extend their "Stay Home/Work Safe" order and were told that City Council will discuss that at next week's council meeting.

"As it is right now they've extended all the way till the end of this month, the 30th of April, but if there's further extensions or modifications that need to happen either one: the mayor will make the necessary actions, or two: they will go before the City Council meeting."

City Council's regularly scheduled meeting is scheduled for Monday, April 20th.



The meeting will once again be held in a virtual format.