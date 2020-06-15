City Council to discuss law enforcement policies

Laredo Mayor is asking for a review of local law enforcement's policies.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, Mayor Saenz will ask whether the policies at the Laredo Police Department confirm human rights protections and are against racism.

The agenda item questions whether more emphasis should be given to community-based programs or activities to promote a more positive and law-abiding lifestyle.

District Seven Councilman George Altgelt is asking what policies and procedures have been modernized regarding minor offenses, officer-involved shootings, crisis intervention for the mentally ill, and pursuits.

Additionally, asking for more body cameras to protect the public and officers and what the department's position is on de-escalating and intervening in violent protests, looting, rioting, and the department's obligation to protect people and businesses.