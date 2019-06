Councilmembers will look to discuss possible zoning changes to a neighborhood in the Mines Road area.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, Councilman Roberto Balli will discuss the item to initiate a zone change on more than 15 acres of land on the southern side of Muller Memorial Boulevard.

As you may recall, residents and investors of the area have clashed over the possible future plans of warehouses being built at the La Bota Ranch subdivision.