City Council to discuss funding options for El Pico Water Treatment Plant

A local water treatment plant could get more money for repairs.

During Monday’s City Council meeting, members will be discussing the El Pico Water Treatment Plant.

Officials are looking to increase the transfer out to water construction fund to four million dollars.

Almost a year ago, the council had met to discuss malfunction with the plant’s water pumps.

The plant opened in 2015 and since then, the city says they have experienced a lot of issues that requires them to repair and replace machinery and its equipment.

