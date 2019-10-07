City Council to discuss water boil advisory

The water boil advisory will be the main topic during Monday’s City Council meeting.

File photo: City Council water boil alert

City Council is expected to provide a status update on the water boil notice, which will make it the second time the council address the situation which a large part of the city continues to be under.

Another item could give residents a possible 25 percent discount for the inconvenience.

City officials will also talk about the construction of a ground tank at the Las Blancas elevated tank to address low water pressure in the Cuatro Vientos area.

The meeting will start at 5 p.m. at City Hall located at 1110 Houston Street.