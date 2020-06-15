City Council to discuss new sports complex and airport improvements

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members will discuss the status of the South Laredo Sports Complex.

The multi-million dollar project has been in talks since November of last year.

The facility would include baseball, softball and soccer fields.

On Monday, the council will vote on selecting a consultant for that project.

Also up for discussion is awarding a contract to a San Antonio company for the Laredo International Airport terminal improvements.

Which includes a new security checkpoint, security exit, and building expansion.

Money for the project will be funded through the Cares Act.