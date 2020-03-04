City Council to interview last two City manager candidates

City council will be taking what might possibly be the last look at the two candidates vying to become Laredo’s next city manager.

Members will interview the final two candidates at a special called meeting.

KGNS News has received the score sheets from the nine members of the ad-hoc committee created by City Council to provide recommendations on the candidates.

Committee members were asked to rank the candidates in 16 different categories including economic development, education, bi-national relations, and trade. Scoring was based on a scale from one to five.

Current co-interim city manager Robert Eads came in first followed by Keith Selma, then Jose Madrigal and Corby Alexander Senior.

The meeting will take place on Wednesday afternoon. City Council could make a final decision at that meeting.